Police investigate after two injured in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation after two people were injured in downtown Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Saturday evening, March 18, officials were called to the 400 block of SW 9th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found two victims who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital by AMR personnel.

Officials indicated that the case remains under investigation as an aggravated battery.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.