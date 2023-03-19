Olathe man hospitalized after thrown from rolling SUV on Lenexa interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was thrown from his SUV as it rolled on the interstate near Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, emergency crews were called to College Blvd. and I-35 in Lenexa with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Ford SUV driven by Quintan D. Polito, 24, of Olathe, had been headed south on the interstate as it approached college Blvd. and had sped past multiple vehicles.

KHP noted that Polito lost control of the vehicle, hit the inside of the barrier wall and ricocheted to the other side of the interstate. From there, the SUV hit the right barrier wall and began to roll.

Officials said Polito was thrown from the vehicle as it was found in the fifth lane and he was found in the fourth lane. He was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed House Bill 2238.
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238
A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after shooting
Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, March 18 in Topeka,...
KHP respond to two-vehicle injury crash on I-70 in Shawnee County
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Fort Scott man hospitalized after Jeep flips on eastern Kansas highway
Deputy Chief Sean Morton
Salina Deputy Police Chief sets retirement date after 31 years
Arab Shriners
Arab Shriners to show appreciation for Topeka area Shrine Bowl players
Aerial view of a burned pasture in the Flint Hills region
Importance of pasture burning highlighted as many prepare for summer grazing