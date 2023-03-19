Olathe man hospitalized after thrown from rolling SUV on Lenexa interstate

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was thrown from his SUV as it rolled on the interstate near Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, emergency crews were called to College Blvd. and I-35 in Lenexa with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Ford SUV driven by Quintan D. Polito, 24, of Olathe, had been headed south on the interstate as it approached college Blvd. and had sped past multiple vehicles.

KHP noted that Polito lost control of the vehicle, hit the inside of the barrier wall and ricocheted to the other side of the interstate. From there, the SUV hit the right barrier wall and began to roll.

Officials said Polito was thrown from the vehicle as it was found in the fifth lane and he was found in the fourth lane. He was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

