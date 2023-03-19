Officials search for teen accused of killing another in weekend shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a teen believed to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly killed a boy in a weekend shooting in East Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Sunday, March 19, that it needs the public’s help to find a suspect in the shooting death of a local teenager.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, LPD said officials were called to the 1100 block of E. 13th St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teenager with an apparent gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Witnesses told officials that the teen had been wounded when he arrived at the apartment complex and that the shooting had actually taken place in the 1300 block of Maple Lane.

Investigators said they worked overnight to identify possible suspects and have asked for the community’s assistance to find Derrick Del Reed, 17. He has been described as a white male who stands at about 5-foot-10, weighs about 175 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in a dark-colored 2015 Chrysler 300 with Kansas plate 369-REG.

Officials noted that several witnesses have been interviewed and evidence shows that Reed and the victim were known to each other. They have not released the name of the victim.

LPD said Reed should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him, they should call 911 immediately.

Derrick Del Reed (Lawrence Police Department)

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to the Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

