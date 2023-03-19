Northwestern Kansas highway tractor-car collision leaves juvenile driver dead

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A northwestern Kansas highway collision between a tractor and a car left a juvenile driver dead over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 17, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and County Road 24 in Thomas Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Peterbilt Tractor driven by Randall L. Musick, 69, of Grant, Neb., had stopped in an attempt to turn left from the highway onto the county road.

However, KHP said a 2007 Mazda Touring driven by a juvenile, who officials have not released the identity or age of, was headed east on the highway.

Officials said the Mazda hit the back of the tractor as and stopped in the eastbound lanes.

KHP said the juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Musick escaped the crash without injury.

