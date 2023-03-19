Northwestern Kansas highway tractor-car collision leaves juvenile driver dead

FILE
FILE(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A northwestern Kansas highway collision between a tractor and a car left a juvenile driver dead over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 17, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and County Road 24 in Thomas Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Peterbilt Tractor driven by Randall L. Musick, 69, of Grant, Neb., had stopped in an attempt to turn left from the highway onto the county road.

However, KHP said a 2007 Mazda Touring driven by a juvenile, who officials have not released the identity or age of, was headed east on the highway.

Officials said the Mazda hit the back of the tractor as and stopped in the eastbound lanes.

KHP said the juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Musick escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed House Bill 2238.
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238
A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after shooting
Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, March 18 in Topeka,...
KHP respond to two-vehicle injury crash on I-70 in Shawnee County
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA...
Having faith in Jerome Tang has never been difficult for his players
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State prepares to take on Kentucky in the round of 32
FILE
Three dead, including child, after head-on collision in southern Kansas