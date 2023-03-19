Norm Roberts’ final words in the locker room

Kansas Acting Head Coach Norm Roberts
Kansas Acting Head Coach Norm Roberts(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Mar. 19, 2023
DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - It was made clear that Norm Roberts has a way with words. After a heartbreaking loss to No. 8 Arkansas, those words were still strong.

“Just told us he’s proud of us. KU Forward Kevin McCullar Jr. said. “Nobody can take away what we did this year, it was a special year with the highs and the lows. We stayed level headed and competed every night and he was thankful for us.”

“Just to be proud, obviously it wasn’t the way we wanted it to end but this is March Madness, this can happen on any given night and it was just a tough way to go out he said we did a lot this year, we exceeded a lot of expectations and no matter what’s going on, be proud of what we did and accomplished,” KU Forward Jalen Wilson said.

“He just went over and thanked us when we really should be thanking him for all he did for us and he just went through the season and thanked the seniors,” KU Guard Gradey Dick said.

Roberts juggled a lot and handled this situation as best as he could, but he never took any credit for it. To him, it was the staff and players.

“These kids gave their all, their focus, their toughness, there athletic ability, everything, they gave it all out their on the floor,” Roberts said.

