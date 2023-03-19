Marshall highlights USDA, EPA relationship, lack of deals during recent hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ junior U.S. Senator recently grilled the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture regarding his department’s relationship with the EPA and a lack of international trade deals.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he recently questioned U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack during the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing.

Sen. Marshall noted that Vilsack is the longest-serving Secretary of Agriculture in the last century. He addressed his concerns about the Environmental Protection Agency’s ignorance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Justice’s “attack” on the USDA as well as the lack of new trade deals that have happened under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“I’m concerned that the EPA refuses to recognize your expertise. I’m concerned that the DOJ is attempting to discredit your scientists and career staff that have dedicated their lives to serving agriculture. Good news, with the building of the 2023 Farm Bill we are in a unique position to help your voice be heard and to ensure farmers have the predictability they deserve,” Marshall told Vilsack.

Marshall also noted the nation’s current lack of trade agreements with India, Europe and the United Kingdom.

