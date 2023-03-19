KU four-star commit reclassifies to 2023

Marcus Adams Jr.
Marcus Adams Jr.(Kansas Athletics)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas four-star class of 2024 commit Marcus Adams Jr. will reclassify for 2023 and will join the team in the summer.

Adams announced the news via Twitter Sunday, March 19.

Adams announced his commitment Tuesday, March 7. He is a 6-foot-8, 200 lb. small forward from Harbor City, Calif. According to 247 Sports, he is the 29th-best recruit in the nation, 11th-best SF and 4th-best out of California.

