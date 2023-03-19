Junction City officials open double homicide investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Junction City have opened a double homicide investigation after two residents were found deceased inside a home.

The Junction City Police Department says that around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, officials were called to the home in the 700 block of W. First St. with a request to check on the homeowners.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 75-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man deceased in the home. Autopsies have been scheduled and the deaths are under investigation as homicides.

JCPD said the victims’ names would not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

Officials noted that there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912.

