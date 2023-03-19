Jalen Wilson’s impact on Kansas program

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - Despite a tough loss for the Jayhawks, number 10′s presence on the program will never be forgotten.

The Big 12 Player of the Year, a Consensus All-American and the list goes on.

Bill Self talked about all year how he loved Wilson and called him one of the greatest winners the program has ever seen.

He, the Lawrence community and beyond will never forget J-Will.

“Just thinking about the whole year and it just goes by so fast and obviously it wasn’t the way I wanted it to end but still proud of everybody. This was a terrific year and I love this team and how much we fought this year,” Wilson said.

“Just a guy that loved this place, putting on this jersey has changed my life forever and it’s just been a blessing to be here, it’s been a blessing to wear this jersey and play and compete and I just want to be remembered as a guy that competed and loved this place because I truly do,” He added.

“He’s a winner, he’s a winner,” Acting Head Coach Norm Roberts said. “He’s one of the best winners we’ve ever had here, he’s a great ambassador for our school, he did a terrific job all year, leading in so many different ways, he’s had a great year, really appreciate J-Will.”

Players like Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Kevin McCullar describe Wilson’s presence.

“He meant everything. He was our leader, him, Kevin and Juan. What he did for this school and get a championship and he’s going to get his jersey hung in rafters, as it should,” Dick said.

“That’s my brother for life and just thankful to be able to play my last year with him,” McCullar said as he choked up.

“His jersey is going into the rafters, he’s a special player for us, we needed him this year, all five guys and the starters being needing him, Jalen is a special talent. I haven’t played with many guys who have his level of IQ who cares about the game as much as he does and also his skills set. He’s a key piece to his Jayhawk team and we’re going to miss him,” Udeh Jr. said.

