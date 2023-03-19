Jalen Wilson’s impact on Kansas program

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - Despite a tough loss for the Jayhawks, number 10′s presence on the program will never be forgotten.

The Big 12 Player of the Year, a Consensus All-American and the list goes on.

Bill Self talked about all year how he loved Wilson and called him one of the greatest winners the program has ever seen.

He, the Lawrence community and beyond will never forget J-Will.

“Just thinking about the whole year and it just goes by so fast and obviously it wasn’t the way I wanted it to end but still proud of everybody. This was a terrific year and I love this team and how much we fought this year,” Wilson said.

“Just a guy that loved this place, putting on this jersey has changed my life forever and it’s just been a blessing to be here, it’s been a blessing to wear this jersey and play and compete and I just want to be remembered as a guy that competed and loved this place because I truly do,” He added.

“He’s a winner, he’s a winner,” Acting Head Coach Norm Roberts said. “He’s one of the best winners we’ve ever had here, he’s a great ambassador for our school, he did a terrific job all year, leading in so many different ways, he’s had a great year, really appreciate J-Will.”

Players like Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Kevin McCullar describe Wilson’s presence.

“He meant everything. He was our leader, him, Kevin and Juan. What he did for this school and get a championship and he’s going to get his jersey hung in rafters, as it should,” Dick said.

“That’s my brother for life and just thankful to be able to play my last year with him,” McCullar said as he choked up.

“His jersey is going into the rafters, he’s a special player for us, we needed him this year, all five guys and the starters being needing him, Jalen is a special talent. I haven’t played with many guys who have his level of IQ who cares about the game as much as he does and also his skills set. He’s a key piece to his Jayhawk team and we’re going to miss him,” Udeh Jr. said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed House Bill 2238.
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka
A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after shooting
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting

Latest News

Kansas walking back into the locker room after their loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament
The 2023-2023 season Kansas should be proud of
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, center, walks off the court after a second-round college...
Arkansas upsets Kansas, ends Jayhawks’ season
Kansas Forward Kevin McCullar Jr.
Kevin McCullar’s defensive presence is crucial to KU
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self out for Saturday’s second round matchup