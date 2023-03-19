Having faith in Jerome Tang has never been difficult for his players

GREENSBORO, NC. (WIBW) - Anyone paying attention to Kansas State men’s basketball lately has probably heard the term “crazy faith”.

That’s what head coach Jerome Tang say it took for all these guys to join his program in his first year, and work hard enough to earn a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. But the players say believing in Coach Tang has never been hard.

“I know him coming in his first year and only having two players, it was something that I wanted to be a part of cause I knew that we could end up making history,” said Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

“A lot of people, they probably didn’t see what we saw when we first got there. So now that we’re here it’s a very special thing to have,” said Tykei Greene.

When asked if Coach Tang is the type of guy that makes you want to win for him, the guys couldn’t say yes quick enough.

“He’s so passionate, so humble. He’s a great man, has great humility, and that’s a guy that you’ll do anything for,” Markquis Nowell said.

It means even more to Nowell and Ismael Massoud, the two that have been with Coach Tang from the start.

“To be one of the first people that believed in K-State when things weren’t looking too bright, it’s a testament to our crazy faith that we always talk about,” Nowell said.

After spending 19 years as an assistant coach at Baylor, Coach Tang says he never stops feeling blessed to be in this position now, even after an entire year.

“Well this whole year has been a dream come true for me,” said Coach Tang. “From the moment I got the job, to putting the team together, through the whole course of the season. The way our guys have embraced us as a staff and embraced each other, and culminating and playing in the ultimate tournament. It’s a dream, and one that we don’t wanna see end.”

The early success in the Jerome Tang era has set the precedent for what’s to come.

“We setting the standard. For the little guys, and the guys coming up, and the guys that come in here, that this is where you want to play,” Desi Sills said. “This is the best basketball in the country, and the best tournament in the country.”

They’ll aim to keep the dream alive when they take on Kentucky in the round of 32 on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. The game is on WIBW/CBS.

