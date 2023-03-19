Fort Scott man hospitalized after Jeep flips on eastern Kansas highway

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Scott man has been hospitalized after his Jeep flew down an embankment and flipped over on an eastern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, emergency crews were called to northbound K-7 near 160th St. in Bourbon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael W. Meanor, 46, of Fort Scott, had been headed north on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the Jeep veered off the road.

KHP said the vehicle hit a fence and flew down the embankment where it flipped onto the passenger side.

KHP said Meanor was taken to Freeman Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.