Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade marches through Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The streets of Downtown Topeka were filled with floats and parade-goers on Saturday.

“I come out here every year for the parade but this is gonna be the first time I’m actually in the parade so it’s gonna be fun, just a little cold,” said Danny Monhollon.

Each float had its own creative Irish design theme and some of them had backstories which date back several generations.

“This float goes back about four generations. It originated as a family participant back in the seventies, then the 80′s, my 4 uncles, my brothers... we all started to build this float back then and it became a yearly event from that year on,” said parade participant Mike Gillgannon.

Just down the road at Evergy Plaza, there was more celebrating taking place at IrishFest.

The festival was a chance for small business vendors to showcase some of their handmade creations to the public.

“We do custom epoxy and supplementation cups and rhinestone like I’m holding here. Anything you’re looking for we can make it, we have a bunch of ready to make, ready to sell stuff, and we just try to make your drinks happy,” said Barbara Gebhardt.

Despite the frigid temperatures, those who came out for the St. Patrick’s Day event say the festive atmosphere was a special way for everyone to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s been great, everybody’s in a great mood. The kids are happy, they’re enjoying the parade. It’s a little cold, a little windy but not bad. We’re having a great time,” Gebhardt said.

The parade is put on by the Irish Club of Topeka and has been a local tradition for over 40 years.

