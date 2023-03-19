The 2023-2023 season Kansas should be proud of

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - Yes, the Jayhawks season ended in the the Round of 32 against Arkansas, this team accomplished a lot.

This team lost over 70 percent of the scoring from a year ago, but Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. were big reasons why this team was 28-8, ranked fourth in the final AP Top 25 poll and Big 12 regular season champions.

Not to mention, the team was without Bill Self for the Big 12 Tournament and both games in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s already a blessing enough to put this jersey on, I’ve had so many memories and just trying to soak it all in and it’s just a tough way to end it,” Wilson said.

“It’s stings coming up short like that and thinking about different things we could’ve differently but hats off to them, they played well down that tough stretch and I don’t know,” Dick said.

The raw emotion and sadness just hit everyone hard because this team believed they had what it took to repeat as National Champions.

“We fought hard and we were trying to hear that because we know how much we love this game and how much is expected of us and there was just many mistakes we could’ve fixed early on and that didn’t happen tonight,” KU Center Ernest Udeh Jr. said.

“Going into the transfer portal, not sure how it’s going to be at your new home but I just can’t thank coach Self and his staff enough for everything that they’ve done for me and my teammates. All the memories with them on and off the court, the fan base embracing me and just loving on me everyday. Lawrence is a special place and so blessed to put on this uniform,” McCullar said.

Acting Head Coach Norm Roberts did everything he could to lead this team twice this season in the absence of Bill Self, but he won’t forget this team.

“Their toughness, their resilience, we’ve been under sized all year and playing through that and how our guys stick together, how they love each other... that’s what I’ll remember most,” Roberts said.

