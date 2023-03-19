2 hospitalized after wrong-way driver causes collision on KC metro interstate

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a wrong-way driver on a Kansas City metro interstate caused a head-on collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and I-35 in Lenexa with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Buick passenger car driven by Toure L. Biggins, 40, of Lenexa, had been headed east in the westbound lanes for an unknown reason.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2018 Volkswagen passenger car driven by Sarah E. Morrison, 32, of Lawrence, had been headed west in the westbound lanes.

KHP indicated that both vehicles hit each other in a head-on collision.

Officials said Biggins was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while Morrison was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with the same.

KHp noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

