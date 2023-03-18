Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 in Lenexa

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Lenexa seriously injured two people just after midnight Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old man from Lenexa and a 32-year-old woman from Lawrence were involved in the crash.

Crash reports indicate that the crash occurred when the 40-year-old man was driving his 2010 Buick eastbound on I-435 in the westbound lanes, just east of I-35 in Lenexa. The man’s vehicle collided with the woman, driving a 2018 Volkswagen, in a head-on collision.

KHP said the crash happened at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

