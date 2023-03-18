Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say

Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for violating rules and general orders. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for department violations.

WSMV reports that Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14.

According to a department spokesman, Riley was let go for cause and for the good of service.

Authorities said an internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, including accepting money from a person while assisting them on a call.

The department did not release any further immediate information.

