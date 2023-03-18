Royal Towers condemned, residents asked to find alternative housing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Royal Towers has been condemned after the owner reportedly failed to meet the requirements, and the residents will have to make plans to move.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department, the owner of the Royal Towers, located at 1700 N Manhattan, failed to meet the deadline to fix the building’s code violations. The owner had until Thursday, March 16.

Based on the Notice of Condemnation letter the Manhattan Fire Department said was sent prior to the deadline, the building will be placarded, and the building’s owner has been sent a notice to vacate.

MFD said the plan to move out all occupants will be made available by Friday, March 24. Once ready, the plan will be communicated to management and the residents. MFD noted that it does not want residents to move any furniture or heavy belongings out of the apartments until the move-out plan has been put in place. According to MFD, the residents have been told to seek alternative housing.

The Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction team says that the occupants must be vacated before May 1.

For any information about the notice or to view the original notice of condemnation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.