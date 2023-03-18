Riley County Police Department search for man involved in forgery and theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a 44-year-old man involved in two forgery and theft incidents in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said they filed a report of forgery and theft by deception around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Poyntz Ave. and 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Seth Child Rd. both on March 16 in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said Kansas State Bank and Cat Cans Portable Services were the victims of a 44-year-old man who forged four checks to look like Cat Cans’ checks and cashed them at four separate Kansas State Banks in Riley, Pottawatomie, and Geary Counties.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $17,360.

Riley County Police Department said Community First Bank and a 59-year-old man were the victims when the same 44-year-old man forged a check to look like the 59-year-old man’s check and cashed it.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,800.

Riley County Police Department said anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

