Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.(MattGush via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a teenager has been charged with the killing of their younger sibling.

According to the Danville Police Department, an unidentified 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after their 4-year-old sibling died.

Police said their investigation started in August 2022 when the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing at an area residence. The child was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to another medical facility but later died.

This week, the department charged the child’s older sibling with murder after police said the juvenile confessed to suffocating the 4-year-old.

Danville police said the 13-year-old will be transferred to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center pending trial.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
A Topeka man has been pronounced dead by medical staff following a fatal crash north of the...
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka

Latest News

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Jan. 3, 2019, in Palm Beach,...
Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment
The Jayhawks warm up before their WNIT opening round game vs. Western Kentucky on Friday, March...
Kansas women beat Western Kentucky in WNIT opening round
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes