Officers respond to injury crash in Riley County

Riley County Police Department is investigating an injury crash involving a bicycle and vehicle.
Riley County Police Department is investigating an injury crash involving a bicycle and vehicle.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating an injury crash involving a bicycle and vehicle.

Riley County Police Department said a 13-year-old girl had been crossing the street on a bicycle around 12:45 p.m. on March 16 near the intersection of Anderson and N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said the 13-year-old girl collided with an eastbound 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Kaleb Antonucci, 21, of Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said the 13-year-old girl was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. They do not have specifics on the extent of the injuries at this time.

