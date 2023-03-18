Lunch and learn to educate about agricultural policy during Eisenhower Era

National Archives and Records Administration is hosting the March Lunch and Learn to educate...
National Archives and Records Administration is hosting the March Lunch and Learn to educate the public about the U.S. agricultural policy during the Eisenhower Era.(ORLIN WAGNER | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Abilene, Kan. (WIBW) - National Archives and Records Administration is hosting the March Lunch and Learn to educate the public about the U.S. agricultural policy during the Eisenhower Era.

National Archives and Records Administration said the March Lunch and Learn is at noon on Thursday, March 23 at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library building courtyard in Abilene, Kan. The public is encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box lunch will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The public should park in the south parking lot nearest to the library building.

To join online, visit the live stream on YouTube Live.

National Archives and Records Administration said guest speaker Dr. Jennifer Ifft will discuss agricultural economies during the Eisenhower Era. Agricultural policy in the U.S. addresses many important challenges including fighting hunger domestically and internationally. Policies on maintaining a safe and secure food supply along with economic stability for farm families are critical. The presentation will cover key policies addressing these challenges during the Eisenhower Administration. Historical context will be discussed while outlining both the intended and unintended economic consequences. Dr. Ifft will summarize how these challenges persist today and important lessons from the timeframe.

National Archives and Records Administration said Dr. Ifft is an Associate Professor and Extension Specialist in Agricultural Policy. She has an integrated research and extension program that covers policy and regulatory issues that affect the viability of U.S. and Kansas agriculture. She has a Ph.D. from the University of California-Berkeley, an M.Phil from the University of Cambridge, and a B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She grew up on her family’s farm in central Illinois.

These programs are made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, with generous support from the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation.

National Archives and Records Administration said the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 Presidential Libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. To learn more, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed House Bill 2238.
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka
A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after shooting
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, March 18 in Topeka,...
KHP respond to two-vehicle injury crash on I-70 in Shawnee County
Riley County Police Department is investigating an injury crash involving a bicycle and vehicle.
Officers respond to injury crash in Riley County
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 in Lenexa