KHP respond to two-vehicle injury crash on I-70 in Shawnee County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, March 18 in Topeka, Kan.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at Westbound I-70 at mile marker 357 about 350 feet west of Fairlawn Rd.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2004 Ford Explorer and a 2022 Ford pickup truck were involved in the collision. The 2004 Ford Explorer left the roadway to the left and struck the median barrier wall. The vehicle then swerved right and struck the 2022 Ford pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest on the shoulder.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of the Ford Explorer was taken transported to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the 2022 Ford pick-up truck had no apparent injuries at the time of the collision.

