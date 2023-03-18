Kevin McCullar’s defensive presence is crucial to KU

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - If you haven’t already known, in the Bill Self era, it’s all about defense.

As they say, defense wins championships. Self and Norm Roberts have said that McCullar is a winning player.

When McCullar hit the transfer portal from Texas Tech, he said during his senior night speech, he was shocked that Self reached out.

He’s been a semifinalist the last two seasons for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and he was named to the All Big 12 Third Team and All Big 12 Defensive team this season.

McCullar dealt with an injury during the Big 12 Tournament that sidelined him for and could tell the difference in the defensive identity for Kansas.

“Oh he’s been amazing all year, there are no surprises there,” Kansas Forward Gradey Dick said.” His basketball mind is one of the smartest in the country and to have that in my corner and as a team is huge for us.”

“He’s a guy that does everything for us,” Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson said. “Whether it’s offense or defense, he’s prepared to do it all and that’s just kind of the special player he is and what he brings to our team is unmatched. You can see the difference between when he plays and doesn’t play for us and now that he’s here, it’s good that we’re able to click.”

“He’s elite, he does all the little things for us and it showed how important he was and it’s just great having him back,” Kansas Guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said.

After the regular season, McCullar finished fourth in the Big 12 in rebounds and steals. Not to mention, he eclipsed the 1,000 point club on senior day against he former team.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed House Bill 2238.
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238
A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after shooting
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self out for Saturday’s second round matchup
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene vies for the ball with Montana State guard Tyler Patterson...
Kansas State beats Montana State, heads to second round
K-State fans gather ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament
K-State fans gather before the first round of the NCAA Tournament
K-State President Linton talks with WIBW ahead of the NCAA Tournament
K-State President Richard Linton talks with 13 Sports ahead of the NCAA Tournament