Kansas women beat Western Kentucky in WNIT opening round

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After Kansas women’s basketball was upset by TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament, they turned things around Friday, winning the opening round of the WNIT against Western Kentucky 86-72.

The game was tied at 36 at halftime, but the Jayhawks outscored WKU 50-36 in the second half, leading to their win. The team finished with 50 points in the paint and shot 46% on the floor.

All five starters for the Jayhawks finished scoring in double-figures. Center Taiyanna Jackson led with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin finished behind her with 20 points.

The Jayhawks will host rival Missouri for the second round of the WNIT at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

