Kansas State beats Montana State, heads to second round

Kansas State guard Tykei Greene vies for the ball with Montana State guard Tyler Patterson...
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene vies for the ball with Montana State guard Tyler Patterson during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, NC (WIBW) - In the battle of the ‘Cats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament’s east region, the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats beat the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats 77-65.

K-State only had a 34-28 lead at halftime, but they outscored the Bobcats 43-37 in the 2nd half, thanks to their stellar defense causing turnovers and cold shooting by Montana State.

Senior guard Markquis Nowell finished with a double-double, ending with 17 points and 14 assists. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson led all scorers with 18 points.

KSU will play No. 6 Kentucky in a battle of the Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19. Tip-off is TBD.

