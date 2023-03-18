Kansas State beats Montana State, heads to second round

GREENSBORO, NC (WIBW) - In the battle of the ‘Cats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament’s east region, the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats beat the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats 77-65.

K-State only had a 34-28 lead at halftime, but they outscored the Bobcats 43-37 in the 2nd half, thanks to their stellar defense causing turnovers and cold shooting by Montana State.

Senior guard Markquis Nowell finished with a double-double, ending with 17 points and 14 assists. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson led all scorers with 18 points.

KSU will play No. 6 Kentucky in a battle of the Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19. Tip-off is TBD.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.