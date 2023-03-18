K-State President Richard Linton talks with 13 Sports ahead of the NCAA Tournament

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, NC. (WIBW) - Kansas State University President Richard Linton talked with 13 Sports at a fan gathering ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

President Linton talked about how much of a home run the Jerome Tang hire was.

”Jerome Tang is a difference maker. It’s not just his success on the basketball court. He started with two players, being an 11-seed in the country. Pretty amazing,” he said. “But it’s his ability to absolutely transform a culture at K-State. He has changed K-State for the better, and that’s what I appreciate the most.”

