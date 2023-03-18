K-State fans gather before the first round of the NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO, NC. (WIBW) - The K-State Alumni Association hosted a pregame for the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Steel Hands Brewing in Greensboro.

Fans of all teams playing in the city were welcomed to the brewery, right across the street from Greensboro Coliseum. The Wildcat fans in attendance had nothing but great things to say about the team this season.

“Jerome Tang doing it with just Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, that’s crazy. That’s all about coaching, that’s all about heart, that’s all about motivation” said one fan.

“He’s so energetic, he’s so great with the students and the fans. He gets the whole fanbase energized,” said another.

“The moment that Jerome got hired, I thought that K-State was so lucky to have him. Somebody else could’ve picked him up, right? He was at Baylor for 19 years, and so we’re fortunate to have him. Gene Taylor will have to increase his salary after this year,” one fan joked.

