Harris Dream Clean receives Small Business Person of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman named Jordan Harris of Harris Dream Clean, LLC, the 2023 Kansas Small Business Person of the Year.

U.S. Small Business Administration announced Administrator Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, relayed on March 14 the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year from each of the 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Small Business Administration said the winners will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, during the National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. At the event, one of the state/territory winners will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” said Administrator Guzman. “These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

National Small Business Week will be held from April 30 to May 6. For more information about NSBW, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

