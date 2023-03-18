Harris Dream Clean receives Small Business Person of the Year

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman named Jordan Harris of Harris Dream...
U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman named Jordan Harris of Harris Dream Clean, LLC, the 2023 Kansas Small Business Person of the Year.(Source: WVUE)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman named Jordan Harris of Harris Dream Clean, LLC, the 2023 Kansas Small Business Person of the Year.

U.S. Small Business Administration announced Administrator Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, relayed on March 14 the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year from each of the 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Small Business Administration said the winners will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, during the National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. At the event, one of the state/territory winners will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” said Administrator Guzman. “These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Learn more about Harris Dream Clean, LLC’s company and founder here.

National Small Business Week will be held from April 30 to May 6. For more information about NSBW, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
A Topeka man has been pronounced dead by medical staff following a fatal crash north of the...
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
Train derailment in Topeka

Latest News

The Manhattan Royal Towers has been condemned after the owner reportedly failed to meet the...
Royal Towers condemned, residents asked to find alternative housing
Norm Roberts
Team on Coach Roberts Pregame
Calvin Canniff was honored for his 100th birthday.
Kansas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238
Governor Kelly vetoes House Bill 2238