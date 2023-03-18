A cold start to the weekend, warmer on Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Feeling more like winter through Sunday morning before temperatures start to moderate Sunday afternoon. Next week will be warmer with several chances for rain and possible t-storms but monitoring a low chance for snow as well.

Taking Action:

Unseasonably cold temperatures remain in place through Sunday morning: Low temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. Making sure space heaters are away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home.

Next week will be much warmer with several chances of rain and possible t-storms so keep checking back for updates. Right now late Monday night and Tuesday morning as well as Friday will hold the best chances for rain.



Make sure you are bundled up through Sunday morning, feeling more like the middle of winter. The good news is despite clouds increasing this morning, no precipitation is expected. In fact the next possible chance for precipitation is Monday night.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Areas west of a line from Washington to Council Grove may end up with sunny skies all day, or at least not as thick of clouds as areas closer to the Missouri border. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Wind chills stuck in the teens and possible low 20s this afternoon.

Tonight: Clouds clear early for clear skies. Lows in the low-mid teens. Winds gradually weaken as well, should be near 5 mph by sunrise but that would still be enough to push wind chills in the single digits, even near zero.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Staying closer to the freezing mark for Monday morning which will be very warm compared to weekend morning temperatures and highs will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s with wind gusts 35-40 mph. Monday is going to be the only 0% chance of rain for the week.

Even though there isn’t rain in the 8 day for Wednesday or Thursday, it’s not out of the question to have at least isolated showers at times on those two days so keep checking back for updates. Due to the clouds and the chance for rain on those days opted to reduce highs from the 70s the forecast indicated yesterday. Regardless of rain or not, it does look to be the two warmest days of next week.

There also remains uncertainty on the potential for snow to mix in with rain IF precipitation lingers into Friday night. Right now the 8 day is dry but that’s also an area to watch. Bottom line: Several chances for rain next week, almost everyday (after Monday) so it’s a weather pattern we’ll have to take on a day by day basis for specific details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.