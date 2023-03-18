Bill Self out for Saturday’s second round matchup

DES MOINES, Iowa (WIBW) - Kansas head coach Bill Self will miss Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas as he continues to recover from a health issue.

The University of Kansas announced Saturday morning that Self would miss the game. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will act as head coach. Self’s status remains day-to-day.

The announcement follows a short stint at the University of Kansas Medical Center where Self underwent a procedure to place a stint for blocked arteries. Self missed the Big 12 Tournament and the first round of the NCAA Tournament due to his health condition.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.