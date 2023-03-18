Bill Self out for Saturday’s second round matchup

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WIBW) - Kansas head coach Bill Self will miss Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas as he continues to recover from a health issue.

The University of Kansas announced Saturday morning that Self would miss the game. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will act as head coach. Self’s status remains day-to-day.

The announcement follows a short stint at the University of Kansas Medical Center where Self underwent a procedure to place a stint for blocked arteries. Self missed the Big 12 Tournament and the first round of the NCAA Tournament due to his health condition.

