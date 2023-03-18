Arkansas upsets Kansas, ends Jayhawks’ season

DES MOINES, Iowa (WIBW) - In a rematch of the Liberty Bowl, it’s No. 8 seed Arkansas pulling off the win 72-71, ending No. 1 seed KU’s season.

Head coach Bill Self did not coach Saturday’s game as he continues to recover from a health issue. Norm Roberts filled head coaching duties for the fifth straight game.

Starting point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. had to exit the game with nearly three minutes left in the first half after twisting his right ankle. He would return in the second half and play for the remainder of the game.

The Jayhawks had a 35-27 lead at halftime and led by as much as 12 points in the second half, but Arkansas, led by Davonte Davis’ 25 points and Ricky Council IV’s 21 points, came back thanks to their stifling defense and free throw success, shooting 21 for 26 at the charity stripe.

Foul troubles plagued Kansas, with starting forward KJ Adams and backup center Ernest Udeh Jr. racking up four fouls each with over 15 minutes remaining in the game. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. fouled out of the game with 24 seconds remaining. Arkansas had three players foul out as well.

Four Jayhawks scored in double-figures. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points. KJ Adams Jr. had 14, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 13, and Dajuan Harris Jr. finished with 12.

Kansas’ season ends with a 28-8 record.

