Arab Shrine hosting appreciation dinner for players in Kansas Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arab Shrine is hosting an appreciation dinner for players’ participation in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

On Sunday, March 19, Arab Shrine said they will gather for a social hour at 4:30 p.m. at the Arab Shrine located at 1305 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and they will introduce the players at 6:15 p.m.

Arab Shrine said two Shrine hospital patients will attend and speak about their experience at Shrine Hospitals. They are Beckett Holthaus with parents Pat and Gene from Seneca, Kan., and Keauna Meyer from Wamego. The guest speaker will be Coach Dale Burkholder from Wamego.

Arab Shrine said the East/West Shrine Bowl of Kansas will take place on July 15 in Hays, Kan. Players from around Kansas are selected to play at the Shrine Bowl. This year, 17 of the 40 players on the East team are coming from the Arab Shrine area. They also have three coaches from the area coaching the East team. Masons and Shriners from Topeka sponsor these players and marching band members for the event.

