31st Judicial District Commission to interview nominees for district magistrate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene to interview nominees for two district magistrate judge vacancies at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Kansas Judicial Branch said one position is in Allen County and the other is in Neosho County.

Kansas Judicial Branch said one position was created by Judge Tod Davis’ appointment as district judge. The other position was among the positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 31st Judicial District includes Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson Counties.

The interviews are open to the public. They will take place on the second floor of the Judicial Center at 102 S Lincoln Ave., Chanute KS 66720.

The interview schedule will be announced when it’s finalized.

The nominees are:

Charles Apt III, Iola, attorney, Apt Law Offices LLC

Melissa Dugan, Chanute, attorney, Dugan Law LLC

Harry Edward Frock, Miami, Oklahoma, previous Scott County district magistrate judge

Zelda Schlotterbeck, Yates Center, attorney, Young Williams Child Support Enforcement

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible at ADA@kscourts.org, 785-296-2256, or TTY at 711.

Kansas Judicial Branch stated the eligibility requirements for a nominee for magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Allen County for the Allen County position, and Neosho County for the Neosho County position at the time of taking office and while holding office,

a graduate of high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent, and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.

Kansas statute requires one resident judge per county. This mandate may affect residency requirements.

Kansas Judicial Branch said after serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Kansas Judicial Branch said the 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Richard Pringle, Chanute; Nancy Burns and John Chenoweth, Fredonia; Douglas Depew, Neodesha; Craig Mentzer, Neosho Falls; Shelia Lampe, Piqua; Donald Greg Taylor, Stark.

