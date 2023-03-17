Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigate death after human remains found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death after human remains were found Thursday evening in rural Wilson County.

KBI announced Wilson County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

KBI said at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, out-of-state hunters called 911 after encountering human remains in a pasture. Deputies from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location, approximately a mile south of Decatur Rd in Coyville, Kan. Upon arrival, deputies observed the human skeletal remains.

KBI said an autopsy is scheduled for the deceased. At this time, the person has not been identified. Due to the condition of the remains, positive identification is expected to take longer than most cases.

If citizens have information about this investigation, they are urged to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

KBI concluded the investigation is ongoing.

