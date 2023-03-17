Train derailment in Topeka

Four cars overturned on railway behind Mars plant
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17
13 news crews were on the scene of a train derailment at 7:30 a.m. on Mar. 17(Eric Ives)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least four rail cars appear to have derailed off the railroad track just off 77th and South Topeka Boulevard. The area is behind the Mars Plant--however, it is not clear if the rail cars are related to the plant in any way. BNSF Railway has quite a bit of machinery on scene that’s currently at work. Equipment is lifting up the four cars affected. Our 13 News Crew arrived on scene around 7:30 AM, however it’s not clear exactly what time the derailment occurred. BNSF machinery appeared to be holding one car from tipping over while other equipment looked to be lifting the other cars back up.

Government eyes have been on the rail industry after several recent train derailments, the most serious in East Palestine, Ohio which included toxic elements.

This is of course a developing story, and we will continue to update it with information as authorities make it available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

