Stormont Vail Walk with a Doc moving indoors Saturday

Stormont Vail Health is encouraging Topekans to take a step toward better health during Walk with a Doc on Saturday.(None)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is encouraging Topekans to take a step toward better health during Walk with a Doc on Saturday.

Stormont Vail Health announced the event is moving indoors from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Walk with a Doc is a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk. Attendees should park in the Lee Arena parking lot and meet inside Washburn University’s Lee Arena due to the anticipated cold temperatures.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

Stormont Vail Health said the walk is free of charge, open to the community, and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a muscle-warming walk with Dr. Mary Franz who will support participants, answer questions during the walk, and discuss staying healthy in retirement before the walk starts. The time will also be used to celebrate Dr. Franz’s time with Stormont Vail Health as they wish her well in retirement.

“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with Stormont Vail Health,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc. “By incorporating this program into the practice, Stormont Vail Health is demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community.”

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes per day can provide the following benefits:

  • Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels
  • Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity
  • Enhance mental well-being
  • Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Topeka joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc programs. Walk with a Doc was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, OH, who has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005. Learn more about Walk with a Doc at https://www.walkwithadoc.org/.

