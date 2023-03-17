Stallion strikes a pose to promote dog adoption special

Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka continues its "name your price" dog adoption special ($20 min) thru March 25
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stallion was the special guest on Eye on NE Kansas this Friday.

He joined Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society to talk about their continued “name your price” dog adoption special. People wishing to adopt a dog can name their desired fee ($20 minimum) and go home with a new furry friend. The special runs through March 25.

Emi says they’re kicking off a busy season at the shelter. Saturday, March 18, they’re joining the Topeka Yoga Network to bring adoptable dogs to a special yoga session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Norsemen Brewing in NOTO. They’re also busy planning the return of food truck nights, starting in April; their baby shower for the pets; and Paws in the Park. You can find information on upcoming events on the Helping Hands Humane Society Facebook page, and online at hhhstopeka.org.

Stallion is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
