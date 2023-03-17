Special Olympics Kansas State finals head in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Special Olympics Kansas finals were held today in Manhattan.

There were 800 athletes who competed in basketball and cheerleading. These teams made it past the regionals to get to state and they were excited to compete and enjoy seeing others. Volunteers said having this event is special to include everyone with certain skills.

”It’s all about new opportunities while providing inclusion, are big mission is making sure we include everybody regardless of their skill level so if you’re a new athlete and you have never done it come out and have some fun. If you’re an athlete for 20 years you’re still having fun, we just want everyone to feel a part of the community and to feel included.” said Ally Speers, marketing communications manager for Special Olympics Kansas.

Speers also mentioned everyone who participated received a metal and that having the event for the first time in Manhattan was such a great atmosphere.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.