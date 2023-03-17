Sheriff: Husband charged with murder of missing wife; search for body continues

Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her...
Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her husband has been charged with her murder.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A missing person report in Mississippi has turned into a murder investigation.

WLBT reports the search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, began on Wednesday when she didn’t show up for work.

Authorities said they located Ebony Owens’ burned vehicle in the area but no sign of her.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said her husband, Michael Owens, was wanted for questioning since his wife’s disappearance.

On Thursday, Jones said Michael Owens spoke with them and has since been charged with his wife’s death along with arson, as they believe the vehicle was purposely set on fire.

According to authorities, they have been informed that Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound and their efforts have turned into a search and recovery operation in the Big Black River near Old Highway 80.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Hinds County officials in the search.

Hinds County deputies and Ridgeland police said a vehicle has also been towed from an apartment complex that they believe has evidence linked to the woman’s disappearance.

Jones said authorities plan to continue their search for Ebony Owens’ body while keeping the family updated.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
A Topeka man has been pronounced dead by medical staff following a fatal crash north of the...
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide

Latest News

Jerome Tang reflects on his journey to the NCAA Tourney
Jerome Tang gets emotional the day before the Round of 64
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
Kansas State controls the ball in their WNIT First Round matchup vs. Wichita State
K-State women roll past Wichita State in WNIT First Round
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab