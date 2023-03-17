Sens. Marshall, Moran introduce bipartisan year-round E15 legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Jerry Moran joined their colleagues to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act.

Senator Marshall said the legislation would allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10%, ending years of regulatory uncertainty and preventing uneven state regulations.

“Diversifying the energy market, particularly our fuel supply, is beneficial for our country,” said Sen. Moran. “Allowing E15 and other higher ethanol blends to be sold year-round will provide farmers and ethanol producers with new market opportunities to sell biofuels made from corn and sorghum while providing consumers with more options at the pump.”

”Consumers and retailers deserve the choice of having E15 at the pump year-round,” said Sen. Marshall. “This legislation will help maximize American agriculture’s role as an energy solution, as well as reduce emissions in the transportation sector. I will keep fighting to ensure full market access to E15, which increases our nation’s supply of reliable energy and provides additional economic benefits to the domestic fuel supply.”

Senator Marshall said this legislation is also co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.)

Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representatives Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

The full text of the legislation can be found here.

