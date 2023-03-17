Riley Co. Board of County Commissioners to host quarterly meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Board of County Commissioners plans to host quarterly meetings in smaller cities.

Riley County Board of County Commissioners announced the meetings are open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. to allow more people to attend. Meetings will also be broadcast live on Riley County’s YouTube channel.

2023 Remote Meeting Schedule:

Thursday, Mar. 30, at Riley City Hall located at 222 S. Broadway St., Riley, KS 66531

Thursday, Jun. 29, at Leonardville Community Building located at 118 N. Erpelding, Leonardville, KS 66449

Thursday, Aug. 31, at Randolph VFW/City Hall located at 108 W. Randolph, Randolph, KS 66554

Monday, Oct. 30, at Ogden Community Center located at 220 Willow St., Ogden, KS 66517

“It’s important to make local government accessible to everyone,” says Commission Chair Kathryn Focke. “By meeting in the smaller cities in Riley County, I hope to send the message that we are here to serve rural residents, too.”

Riley County Board of County Commissioners said the BOCC meets regularly on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 8:30 a.m. in the County Chamber at Courthouse Plaza East Building at 115 N. 4th St., Manhattan, KS 66502.

Find agendas, minutes, and rules for public comment during the meetings here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.