Riley Co. Board of County Commissioners to host quarterly meetings

Riley County Board of County Commissioners is planning to host quarterly meetings in smaller...
Riley County Board of County Commissioners is planning to host quarterly meetings in smaller cities.(City of Jackson)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Board of County Commissioners plans to host quarterly meetings in smaller cities.

Riley County Board of County Commissioners announced the meetings are open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. to allow more people to attend. Meetings will also be broadcast live on Riley County’s YouTube channel.

2023 Remote Meeting Schedule:

  • Thursday, Mar. 30, at Riley City Hall located at 222 S. Broadway St., Riley, KS 66531
  • Thursday, Jun. 29, at Leonardville Community Building located at 118 N. Erpelding, Leonardville, KS 66449
  • Thursday, Aug. 31, at Randolph VFW/City Hall located at 108 W. Randolph, Randolph, KS 66554
  • Monday, Oct. 30, at Ogden Community Center located at 220 Willow St., Ogden, KS 66517

“It’s important to make local government accessible to everyone,” says Commission Chair Kathryn Focke. “By meeting in the smaller cities in Riley County, I hope to send the message that we are here to serve rural residents, too.”

Riley County Board of County Commissioners said the BOCC meets regularly on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 8:30 a.m. in the County Chamber at Courthouse Plaza East Building at 115 N. 4th St., Manhattan, KS 66502.

Find agendas, minutes, and rules for public comment during the meetings here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
A Topeka man has been pronounced dead by medical staff following a fatal crash north of the...
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting
FILE
Stormont Vail plans to honor doctor who unexpectedly passed away

Latest News

Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death...
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigate death after human remains found
Governor Laura Kelly announced five appointments and two reappointments to the following board,...
Governor Kelly announces administration appointments
Stormont Vail Health is encouraging Topekans to take a step toward better health during Walk...
Stormont Vail Walk with a Doc moving indoors Saturday
A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after accidental shooting