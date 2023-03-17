Milk and Honey Coffee celebrates three-year anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local coffee shop celebrated its three-year anniversary Thursday.

Milk and Honey opened March 16, 2020, right in the beginning of the pandemic. They’ve embraced the community since, from partnering with local suppliers to displaying the work of local artists and bringing in area students to work.

So much time was spent getting their feet under them the first year, however, they never celebrated opening.

“We’re like ‘hey, we never got to do it,’” Co-Owner Darlene Morgan said. “The full first year, we’re just trying to get our wits about us, so now let’s do a ribbon cutting.’”

Milk and Honey is located off 29th and California, open every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.