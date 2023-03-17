KCC offers tips when hiring a limo or bus service

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Corporation Commission is offering tips on what to look for when hiring a limo or bus transportation service.

KCC announced limousines and charter buses are popular modes of transportation for proms, weddings, and other special events. If spring or summer plans call for limo or bus transportation, the Kansas Corporation Commission encourages Kansans to research before booking.

KCC, the agency that regulates motor carriers in the state, recommends that you check to be sure the transportation company has operating authority. This means they meet the applicable federal and state safety, insurance, operations, and driver training requirements. Services operating within the state are also required to file their current tariffs or rates with the KCC. Those can be found on the KCC’s website.

“Planning your next limousine, party bus, or charter bus trip is an important decision. Take a moment to ensure the company you select has the appropriate State and/or Federal operating authority and a safe operating history. Looking before you book will help ensure you have a safe and satisfying experience,” said Mike Hoeme, KCC Transportation Director.

There are several places to obtain more information about passenger carriers.

Below are a few helpful links for more information:

