Kansas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran hit the big 1-0-0 Friday.

Calvin Canniff was honored for his 100th birthday. VFW and American Legion veterans visited Corporal Canniff at Peterson Assisted Living Center in Osage City, where he lives. Some of them put on a parade with their motorcycles and read some of Canniff’s experiences out loud. Canniff’s family appreciated the show of support.

“Not many WWII veterans are left, so it really means a lot,” Bart Herrington, Canniff’s grandson, said. “To see anyone come out and honor my grandfather for his service, it really puts things in perspective.”

“I am very proud of my father,” Ruth McCabe said. “He’s a wonderful father, and a wonderful person.”

