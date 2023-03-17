Kansas Legislature Wrap: Medical marijuana stalls, utility oversight advances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers have stalled legislation legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee discussed Senate Bill 135 Thursday before tabling it for the rest of the session. It would create regulations for the distribution, processing, sale and use of medical marijuana.

Multiple senators, including Committee Chair Sen. Mike Thompson, called the issue complicated and said legislation for marijuana would require more work than they can perform this session.

Governor Laura Kelly commented on the move, saying the Senate is turning their backs on Kansans suffering from chronic pain and conditions.

I am disappointed that some legislators are saying they don’t want to move forward with legalizing medical marijuana this year – effectively turning their backs on our veterans and those with chronic pain and seizure disorders. (1/2) — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) March 16, 2023

The Kansas House passed a bill to limit cost recovery charges by utility providers.

House Bill 2225 implements several requirements to provide the Kansas Corporation Commission more oversight of Transmission Delivery Charges by providers under their jurisdiction and to make the costs more transparent.

KANSAS HOUSE REPUBLICANS LEAD THE WAY ON LOWERING ELECTRIC RATES

TOPEKA— Today, the Kansas House of Representatives passed HB 2225 on a nearly unanimous vote. HB 2225 limits the costs that certain electric public utilities can recover on transmission related expenditures, a cost — Dan Hawkins (@DanHawkinsKS) March 16, 2023

The KCC and Kansas Chamber both spoke in favor of the bill, while Evergy provided the sole opponent testimony.

The bill heads to the Senate.

The House Committee on Taxation approved Senate Bill 91, a tax credit for film, video, and media production in Kansas. The committee added an amendment to sunset the incentive after 2027. The bill now goes back to the Senate, who previously gave final approval.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.