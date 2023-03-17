K-State women roll past Wichita State in WNIT First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball blows out Wichita State in the opening round of the WNIT 90-56 Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Four Wildcats finished scoring in double-figures, with sophomore guard Serena Sundell leading with 16 points.
Wichita State graduate guard Curtessia Dean led the Shockers with 22 points. She was the only Shocker that finished in double-figures.
The Wildcats will play the winner of Wyoming vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the second round. The date, time and location are TBD.
