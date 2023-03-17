K-State women roll past Wichita State in WNIT First Round

Kansas State controls the ball in their WNIT First Round matchup vs. Wichita State
Kansas State controls the ball in their WNIT First Round matchup vs. Wichita State(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball blows out Wichita State in the opening round of the WNIT 90-56 Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Four Wildcats finished scoring in double-figures, with sophomore guard Serena Sundell leading with 16 points.

Wichita State graduate guard Curtessia Dean led the Shockers with 22 points. She was the only Shocker that finished in double-figures.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Wyoming vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the second round. The date, time and location are TBD.

