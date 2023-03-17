K-State prepares for Montana State in the Round of 64

GREENSBORO, NC. (WIBW) - The 1-0 mentality that Jerome Tang has preached to his team all season long is more relevant now than it ever has been.

K-State will get the NCAA Tournament action started against Montana State in Greensboro, NC on Friday.

The Wildcats talked about what they’ve learned about the Bobcats style of play.

“They get to the free throw line a lot. They like to turn guys over. So we just gotta guard without fouling and rebound at a high rate and just get out and we’ll be good,” said Keyontae Johnson.

The quarterfinal exit in the Big 12 Tournament did nothing but light a fire under this team.

“Obviously we didn’t wanna lose, but I’m the type of guy to play off energy, enthusiasm, and effort. Regardless of the fact if I score 0 points or I score 15,” said Desi Sills. I just wanna win, and I’m pretty sure everybody here wants to win. We wanna win and advance, survive and advance, go 1-0.”

For a lot of these guys, it’s their first NCAA Tournament, and the last chance to play in one for some.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for 5 years and this is my 5th year, and I finally made it,” said Tykei Greene. “I’m gonna make the best of it, because it’s my last year.”

Tipoff is set for 8:40 on WIBW/CBS.

