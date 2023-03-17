Jerome Tang gets emotional the day before the Round of 64

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
GREENSBORO, NC. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang got emotional in his opening statement with the press on the day before the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Well first of all, I wanna thank Gene Taylor for believing in me. This is... for a kid from Trinidad to have an opportunity like this, to be a part of this March Madness, it’s really really special. I’m just extremely thankful and blessed to be here,” Tang said.

The Wildcats tipoff with Montana State at 8:40 p.m. on Friday on WIBW/CBS.

