Jayhawk alum published two books on KU, a third is coming

DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - 81-year old Ken Johnson is a 1950 alum of Kansas and went to Topeka High School.

He says both of his daughters and their husbands also went to Kansas.

Johnson told 13 Sports he used to see NBA and Jayhawk great Wilt Chamberlain frequently as he was recruiting a player from the Trojans at the time.

Johnson has two books that have been published and he’s currently working on his third right now.

Johnson explained why he wanted to pursue this.

“I’ve always collected information about KU and I have a website that covers all the players and coaches since their beginning,” Johnson said. I use that material to produce these books so I’ve done a bunch of book signings down in Lawrence, Kansas City, Topeka and hopefully I’ll be able to do this for the new book.”

The first book talked about the 30 greatest coaches and players of KU. Johnson’s second book was about Allen Fieldhouse and Chamberlain and now he’s working on this third about all the Olympic athletes and coaches.

Johnson said he’s waiting for James Naithsmith’s grandson to write the foreword as Naismith participated in the first Olympics in 1934.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.