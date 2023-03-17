International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022.(Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

